Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 523,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.30 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $256.81 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

