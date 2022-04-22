L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. 93,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.