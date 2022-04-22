Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given a C$1.80 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.02. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.77 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

