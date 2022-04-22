LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25,500.00 and last traded at $25,500.00. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25,000.00.
The company has a market cap of $459 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24,191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25,023.77.
LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LICT (LICT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.