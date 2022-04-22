LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25,500.00 and last traded at $25,500.00. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $459 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24,191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25,023.77.

LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

