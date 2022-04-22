Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.

Get Lilium alerts:

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.