Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.
Shares of Lilium stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.