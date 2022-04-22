Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce $574.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $572.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.40 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

LFUS stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $231.51. 80,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,805. Littelfuse has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

