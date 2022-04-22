LOCGame Tops 1-Day Volume of $647,960.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $647,960.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

