LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.61) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 266.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

