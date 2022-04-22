Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. 319,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 423,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTSRF)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.