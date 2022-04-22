LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 472.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

