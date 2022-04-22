LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $49.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.88 billion to $58.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.35 billion to $55.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20,525.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 2,311,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

