Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $13.22.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

