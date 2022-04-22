Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mannatech by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mannatech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $240,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

