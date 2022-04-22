MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.89.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.