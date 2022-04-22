MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.89.
About MarketAxess (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
