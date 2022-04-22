Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $13.26 on Friday, hitting $351.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

