Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

PCSA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $46.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

