McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. 188,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,211. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

