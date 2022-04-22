MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MEG Energy stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

