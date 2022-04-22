MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MEG Energy stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

