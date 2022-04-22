Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 74.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.63.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $12.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.07. 49,877,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,766,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.