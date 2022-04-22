MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 0.9%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 34,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

