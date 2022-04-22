Metronome (MET) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006163 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $33.77 million and approximately $21,187.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.09 or 0.07486581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.60 or 1.00094625 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,023,737 coins and its circulating supply is 13,879,163 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

