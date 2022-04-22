MGM Resorts International (TSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (TSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$0.50 price objective on the stock.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.
