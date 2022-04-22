Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.52. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)
Featured Stories
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.