Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.52. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

