Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 265 672 671 26 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.55%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 100.46%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.66 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.34 million -7.82

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.06% -256.89% -16.07%

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

