Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,592 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $183.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

