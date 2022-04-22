Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,853 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,650,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

