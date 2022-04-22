Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,677 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

