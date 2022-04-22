Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.71 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.