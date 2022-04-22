Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

