Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.21 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.52. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.53 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

