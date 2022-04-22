Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Republic Services by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

NYSE RSG opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

