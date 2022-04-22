Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

