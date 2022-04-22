Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

