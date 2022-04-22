Mizuho Begins Coverage on WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

