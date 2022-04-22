Mizuho Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of SYNA opened at $153.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.22.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

