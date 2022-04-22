Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires 175,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 131,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,407. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

