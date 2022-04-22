Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys 235,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 60.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $245,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.22. 6,357,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

