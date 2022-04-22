Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 292,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,592. The firm has a market cap of $981.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.