Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $8.92 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. Agree Realty accounts for about 2.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,323. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

