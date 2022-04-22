Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 1,059,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $871.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

