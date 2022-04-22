Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,268.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 97,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

LEGN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 301,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,312. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

