Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,331.31

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,331.31 ($30.33) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($30.97). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.71), with a volume of 40,411 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,301.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,331.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.31), for a total transaction of £138,495.20 ($180,191.52). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($29.53), for a total value of £162,009.90 ($210,785.71). Insiders sold a total of 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975 over the last quarter.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

