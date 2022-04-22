Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.71.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.