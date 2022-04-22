Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

