Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Shares Up 4.8%

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 6,923,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,876,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75.

Nanosynth Group Company Profile (LON:NNN)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal food, disease control, healthcare, human nutrition, and advanced materials applications; plant nutrition products; and security and risk management consultancy services, as well as IRIS, an incident management system that enable users to collect and analyze various data in bespoke formats, such as threat risk assessments, audits, and surveys.

