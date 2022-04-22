Nanosynth Group (LON:NNN) Shares Up 4.8%

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 6,923,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,876,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.75.
Nanosynth Group Company Profile (LON:NNN)
