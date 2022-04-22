National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 16,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

