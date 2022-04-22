NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 88.19 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.61. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.28).
