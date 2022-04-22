Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 170,383 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

