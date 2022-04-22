Nestree Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $86.07 million and $768,801.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.02 or 1.00120014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00058114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00027942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

