Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $211.52 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

